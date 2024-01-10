Appeal after Crewkerne barber’s windows damaged
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to after windows were damaged at a barber’s in Crewkerne.
An offender smashed the windows of Hawa Barbers in Market Street at approximately 3:45am on Friday 29 September.
He is described as average build and at the time was wearing a light-coloured tracksuit, with the hood up, and distinctive trainers.
We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but we hope it will allow people to identify the man.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223237587, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.