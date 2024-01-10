Appeal after Crewkerne barber’s windows damaged

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to after windows were damaged at a barber’s in Crewkerne.

An offender smashed the windows of Hawa Barbers in Market Street at approximately 3:45am on Friday 29 September.

He is described as average build and at the time was wearing a light-coloured tracksuit, with the hood up, and distinctive trainers.

We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but we hope it will allow people to identify the man.