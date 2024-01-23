Appeal after house and car damaged
We’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward after the windows of a house and car were smashed in Midsomer Norton.
At approximately 4am on Tuesday 2 January, a man has damaged the windows and doors of a house in Wheelers Road and the windows of a car parked nearby using a scaffolding pole.
The offender, a white man, believed to be aged in his 30s has then left the scene in a car.
If you saw anything in the area at the time or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224004579, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.