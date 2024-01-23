Appeal after house and car damaged

We’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward after the windows of a house and car were smashed in Midsomer Norton.

At approximately 4am on Tuesday 2 January, a man has damaged the windows and doors of a house in Wheelers Road and the windows of a car parked nearby using a scaffolding pole.

The offender, a white man, believed to be aged in his 30s has then left the scene in a car.

If you saw anything in the area at the time or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.