Appeal after house set on fire with people inside

Officers investigating an arson in Bristol are appealing to the public for help.

The front door of a house on Blagrove Crescent in the Hartcliffe area of the city was set alight at around 2.40am on Sunday (7 January).

A number of people, including children, were in the property at the time.

The fire was extinguished by the occupants prior to the fire service’s arrival.

PC David Thorne said: “The outcome could’ve been devastating had one of the residents not smelled smoke and raised the alarm.

“All those at the address have been left shaken by the incident and we’re doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“We’ve already carried out a number of investigative actions, including house to house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We’re also keen to hear from members of the local community.

“Were you in the Blagrove Crescent area during the early hours of Sunday? Did you witness anyone acting suspiciously?

“Or do you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which captured anything which might be able to help our inquiry?”