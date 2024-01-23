Appeal after two injured in incident with fallen tree

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following an incident on the B3134 Broad Road, near Blagdon on Sunday (21 January).

Two people were seriously injured after a car either collided with a fallen tree or was struck by it as it fell at around 7.30pm.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s sustained serious head injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital.

The woman’s condition is described as life threatening while the man’s injury is said to be potentially life changing.

We’re interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of it, who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

Specifically, we believe there was a motorist who was travelling in the opposite direction who may have seen what happened but left the scene before police arrived.