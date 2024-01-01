Appeal for specific witnesses in assault investigation
We’re appealing for specific witnesses to come forward as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault.
A woman was assaulted at about midday on New Year’s Day in 2020, on a road/pavement in the College Way area of Bridgwater.
Investigating officer DC Catherine Davies said: “Due to new information received as part of a wider investigation, including a rape offence for which a man has been arrested, we’re now appealing for two people who may have witnessed this specific assault to come forward. The witnesses, a man and a woman, spoke to the victim and walked her home.
“If this was you, we’d ask you to come forward as soon as possible.
“We appreciate this incident happened a long time ago, but we’re hoping the fact it was on New Year’s Day in 2020 – four years ago today – will help jog memories.
“We’re ensuring the victim in this incident is being kept up to date as our investigation progresses.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223247064, or complete our online appeals form.