Appeal in Fishponds stalking investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage and for any other victims to come forward as part of a stalking investigation in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

A man has entered the garden of the victim’s home in Fishponds Road three times over the last year.

He has been seen standing at her window, trying to force entry to the building and inappropriately touching himself.

These incidents, which took place over the night of 7 January 2024, 27 October 2023 and in April 2023, have had a significant impact on the victim.

Officers have been examining CCTV footage in the area and are conducting house to house enquiries. Extra patrols have also been carried out in the area.

Stalking is a pattern of repeated, unwanted behaviour that causes you to feel distressed or scared. No one should have to live with stalking and it should not be tolerated. We take all reports incredibly seriously.

You can report stalking and harassment to the police by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. You can also report it online here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/harassment-and-stalking/

If you don’t feel like you can talk to the police, you can contact the national stalking helpline on 0808 802 0300.