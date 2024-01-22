Appeal to identify woman after assault at bar in Bristol

A woman in her 20s sustained a broken nose during an assault at a venue in Bristol and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The assault happened at approximately 12.55-1.05am in The Cocktail Club, in Corn Street, on Sunday 29 October.

The victim was punched twice in the face by a woman, who was described as being in her mid-to-late 20s.

She required hospital treatment for the injuries she sustained.

We are issuing a photograph showing a woman we hope the public can help us identify as we wish to talk to her in connection with this incident.

If you can help our enquiries, or witnessed the assault, please contact us via our online form or call 101 and quote reference number 5223264197.