Appeal to trace owners of bikes

Officers who recovered four bikes which are believed to have been stolen from the Bristol area are trying to identify their owners.

The bikes were recovered from a property in December and one, which was taken in a burglary, has since been returned to its owner.

However, enquiries around the other three – a red and white Cube Peloton road bike; a blue and grey Boardman ADV gravel bike; and a lime green Planet X London Road gravel bike – have so far been unsuccessful.