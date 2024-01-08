Arrest made following report of van break-in

A man is currently in police custody after being arrested in connection with the theft of items from a van in Bristol overnight.

A member of the public called us at 2.25am today (Monday 8 January) reporting they’d just witnessed a man smashing the window of a vehicle on St Andrews Road in the Montpelier area of the city.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area and at 2.36am arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Investigations, including CCTV and house to house enquiries, remain ongoing.