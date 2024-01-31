Arrests made and alcohol seized after patrols targeting shoplifting

Multiple people have been arrested and thousands of bottles of alcohol seized by neighbourhood officers in the Barton Hill area of Bristol as a result of high-visibility patrols targeting shoplifting.

While speaking to business owners on Monday 22 January, an officer spotted a woman who was wanted for previous offences and arrested her. The woman, aged in her 40s was charged with seven shoplifting offences and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 23 January.

A man in his 40s was also stopped and arrested on Church Road, he has received a court summons.

Acting on intelligence gathered during their patrols, on Thursday 25 January officers later identified a shop in Easton where stolen goods had been received and seized a significant quantity of alcohol and confectionery, valued at an estimated £50,000.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, were then arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have since been de-arrested and asked to attend a police interview.

A significant quantity of the items have been returned and work is ongoing to identify where the remainder was taken from.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Gent said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we don’t underestimate the impact it can have. Shop staff should be able to feel safe in their workplace.

“These arrests – and this seizure – demonstrate our commitment to working with businesses and business groups.

“We encourage shop workers to report crime to us as this information is critical for our neighbourhood teams in identifying the people responsible.”

You can report a crime by calling 101 or online at: Report shoplifting | Avon and Somerset Police.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).