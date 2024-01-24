Can you help us identify this woman?

We are appealing for the public’s help to help officers identify this woman.

They are keen to speak with her as part of their investigation after a knife was located on Marlborough Street, in Bristol, on Friday 17 November last year.

The woman is described as white, of slim build, with brown hair worn in an up-do.

She is shown wearing a pink and black puffed coat, brown trousers and black shoes.

The knife was seized and this is being treated as an isolated incident.

If you recognise the woman, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.