CCTV appeal after theft in Kingswood

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a theft in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

At approximately 3:15pm on Sunday 12 November, a mobile phone was stolen from a man in the CEX store in Regent Street. The victim was not injured.

The man we want to speak to is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black top and black trousers at the time.