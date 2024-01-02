CCTV appeal after theft in Kingswood
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with a theft in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.
At approximately 3:15pm on Sunday 12 November, a mobile phone was stolen from a man in the CEX store in Regent Street. The victim was not injured.
The man we want to speak to is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black top and black trousers at the time.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223276792, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.