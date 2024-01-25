CCTV image released as part of GBH inquiry

We’re releasing a CCTV image of a man we’d would like to identify to as part of an investigation into a GBH.

A man in his 50s was punched to the floor by another man at Zinc nightclub in Taunton during the early hours of Saturday 21 October.

The victim sustained multiple breaks to his jaw in the incident and has subsequently undergone several operations.

The man we’d like to speak to is described as white, aged in his early 20s, with dark hair which is short at the sides but with a long fringe and with facial hair.

In the CCTV he is seen wearing a black hoody with the word Hoodrich written in blue on the front and which had a white logo on the arm and a circle motif on the back, blue jeans and white trainers.