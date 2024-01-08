Closure order for flat in Taunton after crime reports

A temporary closure order has been granted preventing anyone from entering a property in Taunton linked to illegal drug use.

We made an application to Taunton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 3 January for a three-month closure order to be put in place to protect the residents of Eastbourne Court.

The proactive step was taken following more than 30 reported incidents at a flat. These included reports of criminal damage, threatening behaviour, loud noise, plus suspected class A drug production and consumption.

Collaborative work between the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team and our Antisocial Behaviour Team meant we were able to provide magistrates with evidence of the issues people were experiencing to secure the order.

Neighbourhood officer PC James Breakwell said: “The local community has had to live with public areas being strewn with drug paraphernalia, which is wholly unacceptable.

“They have lived in fear of people coming and going from that property and we are extremely grateful to everyone who reported the issues because it has provided us with the evidence we needed to get this closure order from the courts.

“It will be in place for three months, until 3 April. Until that time it is a criminal offence for any person to enter the address.”

If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour or drug-related problems in your community, you can report them online.