Detectives seek witnesses after two men stabbed in Bath

Detectives are investigating after two people sustained stab wounds in Bath last night (Sunday 14 January).

The incident happened in the Royal Avenue/ Queen’s Parade area shortly after 9pm.

An 18 year-old man sustained injuries to his chest and leg and is currently in Southmead Hospital. His injuries not believed to be life threatening but could potentially be life changing.

An 20-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and arm and was taken to Royal United Hospitals Bath where he was treated before being discharged.

An 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

A cordon is currently in place on Royal Avenue/ Queen’s Parade to allow specialist crime scene investigators to examine it and searches to take place.

CCTV from the area will be reviewed as part of our inquiry.

Detective Inspector Hannah Marsh said: “We’ve already identified a number of people we’re interested in speaking to about this incident but we’re also keen on hearing from anyone who witnessed it or who has information which could help us.

“Incidents such as this remain uncommon in Bath but we appreciate what happened will cause people alarm and the sight of the large cordon will prompt questions from local residents.

“There will be a highly visible police presence in the area while we carry out enquiries and neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol the area once these have been completed to provide reassurance to the community. Should you have any questions or concerns please approach an officer.”