Four due in court after petrol station robbery

Four people are due in court today, Monday 22 January, after a robbery at a petrol station on Friday 19 January.

Officers were called to a filling station on the A38 Gloucester Road, near Almondsbury, at 3am on Friday.

Staff reported that someone armed with a large knife or sword had forced their way into the forecourt shop and stolen lottery tickets before making off in a vehicle. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

By Sunday 21 January we had arrested and charged three teenagers and a man in his 20s with robbery and possession of a knife/blade.

Jack Henson-Jones, 25, of Bradley Stoke and Alfie Hahn, 18, of St George, along with two 17-year-olds remain in custody pending their appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court.