Further arrest made in Bristol murder investigation

Officers investigating the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon – who tragically died following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, on Saturday (27 January) – have made their fifth arrest.

A 26-year-old man was arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.

Two people – a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy – were arrested hours after the two boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (28 January). Both were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 44-year-old remains in custody after magistrates granted officers a warrant of further detention while the 15-year-old has been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

A third man, aged 20, was arrested yesterday morning while a 22-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon (Monday 29 January) both on suspicion of murder. They also remain in custody.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “The team investigating Mason Rist’s and Max Dixon’s deaths are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

“While they are only three days into the inquiry, they have already completed a huge amount of work and the inquiry is progressing rapidly.

“Already 253 exhibits have been seized, including weapons, while they have also searched several properties.

“A dedicated team is also reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage while specialist officers from neighbouring forces have also been brought in to assist in order to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“Everyone across the city has been shocked by what happened to Mason and Max and our commitment to holding those responsible to account will not waiver.

“Family liaison officers continue to support Mason’s and Max’s family and are keeping them updated with developments.

“There’s been outpouring grief but also love and I know both families are really appreciative of the kindness shown to them at this difficult time.

“We are aware there is lots of speculation, including online, about what took place and it’s difficult to comprehend what has motivated people to carry out such a reprehensible attack. It’s senseless.

“However, it’s important we keep an open mind and let the Major Crime Investigation Team carry out their investigation.

“The arrests reflect that we are building a full picture of what happened and I hope it is only a matter of time before we are able to provide Mason’s and Max’s families with the answers they deserve.”

He added: “We have officers across South Bristol and we’re committed to supporting people deal with this horrific incident but also with any concerns they may have in the weeks and months ahead.

“The Neighbourhood Policing teams have worked hard over the past few years across the city to help young people make better life choices and deter them away from crime and anti-social behaviour and they will continue to do this.

“This work, which is often carried out with support from our partners, has seen officers take young people to boxing clubs and help find activities they can do with their families. It has also seen officers go into schools to provide talks to young people and with the help of partners, deliver coordinated mentoring to young people identified as being vulnerable.

“In addition to this engagement work, we also effectively use our powers under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act to issue injunctions, anti-social behaviour contracts and criminal behaviour orders to manage people who are causing harm to our communities.”

Provide information

If you have information about Mason’s and Max’s deaths or have CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area but have yet contacted the police, please do so at the earliest opportunity.

You can submit information and footage via the Major Incident Public Portal.

If you prefer to contact the police by phone, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224023382.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its dedicated youth service Fearless.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

Tragedies such as this are a stark reminder of the awful consequences of knife crime. Reducing knife crime is one of our key priorities as a police service, it’s something we work all year round tackling. For more information, please visit our website.

Help and support

Help is available for anyone, both adults and children, who feel they have been impacted by these events and are experiencing a reaction associated with trauma.

Common signs of the impacts of trauma include:

• Feeling unable or not having anyone to talk to about what happened.

• Poor sleep due to intrusive thoughts or disturbing dreams impacting rest.

• Experiencing overwhelming emotions or feeling emotionally numb.

• Feeling as if your relationships are suffering since the incident.

In the first instance it’s important that if someone’s wellbeing or mental health is suffering, they call 111 or contact their GP.

Mental health support in Bristol can be accessed by contacting Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership:

• Adults can call the AWP 24/7 response line: 0800 953 1919

• Children under 18 can call the AWP CAMHS response line: 0800 953 9599

Information and advice related to mental health and the support available can also be found online:

• Off the Record (CAMHS)

• Samaritans

• Bristol MIND