Images of two men released as part of ongoing Bristol assault investigation

Two people were assaulted and two cars damaged during an incident in Bristol city centre last month.

We were called to Park Street at about 12.45am on Saturday 16 December after two men were punched, with one of them being knocked unconscious. Both attended hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on the night and has since been released on bail.

We are releasing photos of two men we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries. They are described as:

White male, with short brown hair with skin fade on back and sides. He is seen wearing a black crew neck jumper, dark blue ripped jeans and black trainers. White male, with ginger or fair hair, wearing a black hooded jumper with a white logo on the front, light blue ripped jeans and white trainers.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises either man, are asked to contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223306598.