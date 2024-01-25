Man charged with drug supply offences – Bristol

A man is due at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 25 January, charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Junior Angus, 31, of Argyle Road, St Paul’s, Bristol, is also charged with possessing cocaine.

The charge comes after officers from the St Paul’s neighbourhood policing team searched an address on Wednesday morning, 24 January, and seized 56 wraps of suspected crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine as well as cash and a number of mobile phones.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said: “People living and working in St Paul’s are asking us to put a stop to drug dealing and the crime and anti-social behaviour that come with it.

“As well as tackling those suspected of supplying drugs, we work to prevent young people from being exploited by criminals through referrals to community and partner agencies offering positive opportunities and chances to leave crime behind.”