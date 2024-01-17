Man due in court charged with shoplifting offences

A man is due to appear before magistrates today (Wednesday 17 January) charged with multiple counts of shoplifting.

Liam Allen, 34, of no fixed address, will appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court charged with nine counts of theft from a shop.

He also faces one charge of assault by beating.

The shoplifting charges relate to nine separate incidents in the Yeovil area between 4 December and 12 January in which alcohol, candles and health and beauty products were stolen.

The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at a shop in Yeovil on 5 December in which a security guard was pushed.