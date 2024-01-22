Man in court charged with child abduction offence

A 19-year-old man appeared before magistrates at the weekend charged with a child abduction offence.

Curtis Coombes, of Stroud, Gloucestershire, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (20 January) charged with keeping away a child in care without lawful authority contrary to Section 49 of the Children’s Act 1989.

The charge follows an alleged breach of a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) previously issued to him.

CAWNs are commonly issued to disrupt the activities of an individual who repeatedly associates with a young person and where there are concerns they may be exploiting them.

Coombes entered a not guilty plea and was released on conditional bail pending a trial at the same court on 18 March.