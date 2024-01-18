Men charged after patrol targeting drug dealing

Neighbourhood officers have arrested two men In Bristol as part of ongoing high-visibility patrols targeting drug dealing.

Abdul Ali, 18, of Great Ann Street, Bristol, was arrested by officers who witnessed a suspected drug deal in Webb Street on Thursday 11 January. Officers subsequently recovered seven wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and a large quantity cash.

As officers were leaving the area, 21-year-old Nuradin Mahamad, of Barton Hill Road, Bristol, fled and was detained and searched. He was found with 60 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and arrested. A further 200 wraps were found during a subsequent search of his home.

Ali was charged and appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 12 January where he was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 16 February.

Mahamad was charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 12 January where he entered a guilty plea. He has been remanded to appear for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on 27 February.

The arrests were made during the fourth day of action held since November. These targeted patrols have led to multiple arrests being made.