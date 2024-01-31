NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Last week (22-26 January) was National Policing Week.

This is a national campaign led by the College of Policing to highlight, and celebrate the work carried out by police officers, PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers), police staff, special constables and volunteers working in communities to keep people safe.

During the week our Neighbourhood Policing teams made 13 arrests, undertook 47 patrols focusing on anti-social behaviour, vehicle nuisance and business crime, took part in 45 engagement events and visits including to youth clubs, residential homes and engaging with rough sleepers, made 26 schools visits, carried out 35 school patrols, marked and registered cycles at 17 bike marking events, hosted 16 ‘Talk to us’ events and ran ten crime prevention sessions. Other activities included supporting our rural communities, knife sweeps to keep public spaces safe and visiting vulnerable victims.

Unlike Response Teams, which are made up only of police officers who primarily attend emergency calls that come through to police on 999, Neighbourhood Policing Teams include a variety of roles and work at the heart of communities across the region.

Neighbourhood police officers’ work includes responding to calls and requests from the public, providing a visible presence to deter crime and reassure the community, supporting and reassuring victims of crime and anti-social behaviour, diffusing potential volatile situations, developing community knowledge to identify individuals and locations at risk of crime as well as making arrests, gathering evidence, taking statements, preparing case files and giving evidence in court.

PCSOs’ are also a highly visible presence in our communities, patrolling on foot, bike or car, dealing with anti-social behaviour alongside partners, providing crime prevention advice, visiting victims and vulnerable people to reassure and offer advice, visiting schools and talking with young people, building links with businesses and community leaders, gathering vital intelligence from within the community, detaining suspects and guarding crime scenes.

Police staff, police support volunteers and special constables play a key role in delivering neighbourhood policing, and support in numerous ways, such as with Neighbourhood Watch, Community Speedwatch, and crime prevention work.

Our Neighbourhood Policing lead Chief Superintendent Liz Hughes said: “It has been a pleasure to have the opportunity to highlight the incredible work our teams carry out. Having spent many years as a Neighbourhood Officer, I know first-hand the importance of the trust and confidence that Neighbourhood teams are able to build within our communities.

“I am extremely proud to lead Neighbourhood Policing and every day I am inspired by the innovation, passion, and commitment of our teams in looking after their communities and keeping them safe and in carrying out their duties, whether that work is around prevention, early intervention or enforcement.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford added: “Neighbourhood Policing Week provides an opportunity to applaud the diligent efforts of our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing teams. They are the tip of the spear for policing crime prevention, and a specialism all of their own.

“They actively address a spectrum of issues, including crime, complex social issues, and are often the face of policing.

“Throughout the past year, I’ve had numerous engagements alongside the neighbourhood policing team and the community. Witnessing this collaborative effort has allowed me to see first-hand the positive impact their work has.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our committed police officers, PCSOs (police community support officers), police staff, special constables, and police support volunteers across Avon and Somerset who contribute significantly to making our region a safer place.”

