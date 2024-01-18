Pedestrian injured in fail-to-stop collision
We’re at the scene of a collision on Ilminster Avenue, Bristol, which happened at about 9.10am today, Thursday 18 January.
A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a van and has suffered serious injuries. We haven’t yet been able to trace their next of kin.
The driver failed to stop at the scene.
Ilminster Avenue is fully closed near its junction with Tavistock Road and Connaught Road while the ambulance service attend to the injured person.
If you saw or have dashcam or any other footage of what happened, please get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224014823, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.