Pedestrian injured in fail-to-stop collision

We’re at the scene of a collision on Ilminster Avenue, Bristol, which happened at about 9.10am today, Thursday 18 January.

A pedestrian was injured in a collision with a van and has suffered serious injuries. We haven’t yet been able to trace their next of kin.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Ilminster Avenue is fully closed near its junction with Tavistock Road and Connaught Road while the ambulance service attend to the injured person.

If you saw or have dashcam or any other footage of what happened, please get in touch.