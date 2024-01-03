Renewed appeal after Backwell fatal collision
Officers investigating a collision in Backwell in which a teenage pedestrian sadly died are renewing their appeal for witnesses.
18-year-old Emma Armstrong was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Thursday 28 September but tragically died on Sunday 15 October. Her family continue to be supported by a specially trained officer and our thoughts are with them.
The collision, which involved a black Toyota IQ3, happened at approximately 7.30pm on West Town Road.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted and we are continuing to investigate the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223237280, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.