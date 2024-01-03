Renewed appeal after Backwell fatal collision

Officers investigating a collision in Backwell in which a teenage pedestrian sadly died are renewing their appeal for witnesses.

18-year-old Emma Armstrong was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Thursday 28 September but tragically died on Sunday 15 October. Her family continue to be supported by a specially trained officer and our thoughts are with them.

The collision, which involved a black Toyota IQ3, happened at approximately 7.30pm on West Town Road.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted and we are continuing to investigate the incident.