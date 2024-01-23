Reports of antisocial behaviour help secure closure order for nuisance property in Bridgwater

Reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour has helped us secure a closure order against a property in Bridgwater.

Crucial reports from members of the public to police about issues connected to an address in Coleridge Square enabled our antisocial behaviour team to work alongside the local neighbourhood team to obtain a three-month temporary closure order from the courts last week.

Magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday 19 January were presented with details of a number of incidents, including a fence being ripped down and set on fire in May.

We were also called to an altercation outside the property on Christmas Day, which culminated in an arrest being made, as well as a marked police car’s wing mirror being damaged.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Kat Forrest said: “We’d like to commend those people who contacted the police to let us know what was happening. Although a bit of a cliché, we can only help tackle issues if we know about them. “It cannot be acceptable for anyone to feel unsafe in their home and that’s why we have worked collaboratively across the organisation to get this closure order in place. “We hope the closure order helps to remedy the issues people were having to endure and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Details of how to report antisocial behaviour can be found on our website.