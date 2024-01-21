Road near Keynsham closed after serious injury collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury collision which has blocked the B3116 Burnett Hill near Keynsham.

There are four casualties and at least two people have suffered significant injuries.

Police were called just after 3.30pm on Sunday 21 January to reports of a three-vehicle collision.

The B3116 is closed between its junctions with Gypsy Lane and the A39 and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

If you were travelling on that stretch of road at around 3.30pm and have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give log number 541 of Sunday 21 January.