Teenager charged and three others arrested in drugs supply enquiry – Bath

A teenager has appeared in court after being charged with drug offences after he was arrested during a drugs warrant in Bath.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be legally identified because he is a juvenile, appeared in court on Monday 8 January.

He was one of four people arrested during a warrant in the Kingsmead area of the city on Friday 5 January. A quantity of class A drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.

The teenager has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine), two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of class B substance (Cannabis) and possession of criminal property.

He was released on bail to an address outside the force area following his hearing at Bath Magistrates Court. He will next appear at the same court on Thursday 18 January.

The three other people arrested – one woman and two men – have been bailed while further enquiries are conducted.