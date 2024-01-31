Three more arrests made as Bristol murder investigation continues

Three more arrests have been made by detectives investigating the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, tragically died following an incident in Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, on Saturday (27 January).

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder while a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All three are currently in police custody.

The total number of people arrested as part of the inquiry is now eight.

The others arrested are:

a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

a 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He has been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”