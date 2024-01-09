Two men arrested in connection with drugs investigation – Yate

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing drugs investigation in Yate.

Officers acting on intelligence from the community pulled over a vehicle on Thursday 28 December in Ridgewood Community Centre car park at around 5am.

Two men, aged 33 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and Class A drugs offences. One of the men were further arrested for driving offences including driving under the influence.

They have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The arrests follow various bouts of anti-social behaviour at the community centre, including drug activity.

Local residents have also expressed their concern about drug-related crime in the area, a concern which officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have taken very seriously.