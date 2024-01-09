Two men arrested in connection with drugs investigation – Yate
Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing drugs investigation in Yate.
Officers acting on intelligence from the community pulled over a vehicle on Thursday 28 December in Ridgewood Community Centre car park at around 5am.
Two men, aged 33 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and Class A drugs offences. One of the men were further arrested for driving offences including driving under the influence.
They have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The arrests follow various bouts of anti-social behaviour at the community centre, including drug activity.
Local residents have also expressed their concern about drug-related crime in the area, a concern which officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have taken very seriously.
PC Sean White, from the team, said: “We have been conducting a number of high-visibility patrols in the area and providing reassurance to the public that we will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour or drug-related crime.
“Acting on the intelligence from the local community, police stopped a vehicle which was believed to be related to the recent crimes and two people were arrested.
“We would like to reassure the public that we will continue to be proactive in our policing approach as we strive to make Yate a safe place for the public to live, work and visit.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223315838, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.