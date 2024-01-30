Witness appeal after death of two motorcyclists near Chard

Two people died in a road traffic collision on the A30, near Chard, on Sunday 28 January.

An investigation into the collision is underway.

Emergency services were called at approximately 5.05pm after reports of two motorbikes travelling in opposite directions had collided, close to the Red Barn Lane junction. The two riders sadly died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the families of both men. They have been informed of the tragic events and are receiving support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigators to carry out enquires. It reopened at about 5am yesterday morning (Monday 29 January).

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or was driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to please contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224023889.