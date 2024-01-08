Witnesses and dashcam sought following road rage incident – Kingswood

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road rage incident in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

A man was assaulted by the driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa near the A420 Regent Street junction with South Road at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 5 December.

The offender, who also stole the victim’s iPhone in the incident, is described as black, aged in their late 20s or early 30s, with short hair and an athletic build. He was wearing a dark navy coloured tracksuit and trainers.

While thankfully the victim did not suffer any significant physical injuries, he was left shaken by what happened.