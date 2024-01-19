Witnesses sought following collision in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Weston-super-Mare last night (Thursday 18 January).

While out on patrol, officers saw a black Audi A3 driving at speed through traffic over Hildesheim Bridge at around 6.45pm.

Officers in an unmarked police car used lights and sirens to pull the vehicle over. The driver failed to stop and officers pursued the Audi along Walliscote Road and onto the A370 Beach Road.

The car lost control, caught the edge of a traffic island before colliding with a wall at around 6.50pm.

The driver has been taken to hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision.