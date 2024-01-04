Witnesses sought following fatal collision – Highbridge

We are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died following a collision in Highbridge.

Police were called to Mark Road on Thursday 28 December at around 2am following a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a telegraph pole.

A 25-year-old man, named as Harry Webber, was taken to hospital with significant injuries, where he later sadly succumbed to his injuries and died on Sunday (31 December).

Our thoughts are with Harry’s family during this incredibly difficult time and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area between 2-2.15am. We are especially keen to hear from two drivers who were spotted in the area on CCTV.

If you know anything, were in the area at the time or saw a black Yamaha motorcycle at this time, please contact us.