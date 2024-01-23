Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Keynsham

A man has sadly died following a collision in Keynsham at the weekend.

Officers were called to Burnett Hill at around 3.30pm on Sunday 21 January following a three-vehicle collision.

Sadly, a 66-year-old man died at the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

We are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area to get in touch.