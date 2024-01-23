Witnesses sought following fatal collision in Keynsham
A man has sadly died following a collision in Keynsham at the weekend.
Officers were called to Burnett Hill at around 3.30pm on Sunday 21 January following a three-vehicle collision.
Sadly, a 66-year-old man died at the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.
Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.
We are still appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224017639, or complete our online appeals form.