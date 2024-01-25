Witnesses sought following homophobic attack – Bristol

Officers have launched a hate crime investigation after a man was assaulted outside a bar in Bristol at the weekend.

The victim, who is in their 20s, was punched outside the Seamus O’Donnell’s Bar in St Nicholas Street on Saturday 20 January at around 2am and suffered a broken eye socket.

Bristol Central Chief Inspector and Co-Chair of Avon and Somerset Police’s LGBT+ Staff Network Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very concerning incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, and I want to reassure everyone affected that we’ll investigate fully. “The victim was simply enjoying a night out with his partner when he was attacked by three men. This is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. “We’re carrying out numerous enquiries, including speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area, to identify those responsible and ensure they’re brought to justice for their actions. “Following this incident, we are liaising with the victim, and staff from the bar to keep them informed on the progress of our investigation. “Our neighbourhood policing teams continue to work hard to ensure Bristol is a safe place for people to live, work, visit and enjoy, and where everyone can be themselves without fear.”

The suspects are described as:

Suspect one is white, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, bald with short, brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue buttoned-up jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Suspect two is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with strawberry-blonde hair with a long fringe. He was wearing white trainers, black jeans, a black puffed coat and a white T-shirt.

Suspect three is white, around 5ft 9ins, with strawberry-blonde hair. He was wearing white trainers, beige chinos, a black zip top with white T-shirt.

If you have any information which can help us identify the suspects, or if you witnessed the incident, please contact us.