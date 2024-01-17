Witnesses to Bristol city centre assault sought
We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into an assault in Bristol city centre which left a man with a fractured jaw.
At approximately 2am on Saturday 30 December a man was attacked while walking in Colston Avenue, near the Cenotaph.
The victim suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment where he underwent surgery. He has since returned home to continue his recovery.
Two offenders left the scene following the incident but were arrested shortly after and have since been released under investigation.
PC Charlotte Richards said: “This was a particularly vicious assault which has left the victim with significant injuries.
“We have been examining CCTV footage and conducting enquiries but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident who we have not yet spoken to.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223317604, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.