Witnesses to Bristol city centre assault sought

We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into an assault in Bristol city centre which left a man with a fractured jaw.

At approximately 2am on Saturday 30 December a man was attacked while walking in Colston Avenue, near the Cenotaph.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment where he underwent surgery. He has since returned home to continue his recovery.

Two offenders left the scene following the incident but were arrested shortly after and have since been released under investigation.