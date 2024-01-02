Woman injured during attempted robbery – Mangotsfield

A woman sustained a fractured eye socket during an attempted robbery in Mangotsfield last week.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident that happened at some time between 8.45-9.15am on Saturday 30 December.

The victim, who is a woman in her 70s, was walking after visiting the Post Office, in Northcote Road, when another woman approached her from behind in Long Road. Money was demanded from the victim, but she did not have any. She was subsequently punched and pushed by the unknown woman, who then left the scene empty handed.

The victim returned home but was later that same day taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary by a family member where medics confirmed she had a fractured eye socket.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out to help us identify the offender but they are described as female, about 6ft tall with short brown hair.

The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident to help with planning their high-visibility patrols in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened, or may potentially have useful dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to please contact us online or call 101 and provide reference number 5223318250.