Appeal after Clifton Down robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in the Clifton Down area of Bristol are appealing for anyone with any information or footage to come forward.

Shortly before 6pm on Monday 22 January a woman approached by two men on bikes while walking on Ladies Mile.

They have then stolen a silver Macbook Air laptop; black Prada backpack; a Rolex watch with a silver and gold strap and gold face; Apple AirPods; and a turquoise diary from her.

There were several people in the area at the time who may have information which could help our enquiries and a number of parked cars which may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.

The offenders are both described as being aged in their late teens or early 20s.

One was mixed race, tall, of slim build and wearing a dark tracksuit and scarf covering his face.

The second was black, tall, of slim build and wearing a black tracksuit with a scarf covering his face.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.