Appeal after collision in Wick
We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into a collision in Wick, South Gloucestershire in November.
Between approximately 4.15pm and 5.15pm on Sunday 26 November, there was a collision between a man walking on Chesley Hill and a vehicle.
The pedestrian suffered a broken kneecap and was treated in hospital.
The car, described as a green estate, initially stopped at the scene and its driver spoke to the victim, but it was then driven off.
The driver is described as a white man, aged approximately in his 50s or 60s and as wearing a flat cap.
We’re appealing for anyone who saw the injured man at the time or who knows the driver to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223289449, or complete our online appeals form.