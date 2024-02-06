Appeal after collision in Wick

We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into a collision in Wick, South Gloucestershire in November.

Between approximately 4.15pm and 5.15pm on Sunday 26 November, there was a collision between a man walking on Chesley Hill and a vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered a broken kneecap and was treated in hospital.

The car, described as a green estate, initially stopped at the scene and its driver spoke to the victim, but it was then driven off.

The driver is described as a white man, aged approximately in his 50s or 60s and as wearing a flat cap.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw the injured man at the time or who knows the driver to come forward.