Appeal after collision in Yeovil

We’re appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a collision in Yeovil on Monday (5 February) to come forward.

We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 3.15pm to a report that a black Jeep had collided with two signposts on Hendford Hill at the Quicksilver roundabout.

A 75-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to hospital for treatment where he tragically died.

Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

If you have witnessed the collision or have any information or footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.