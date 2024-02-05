Appeal after man found injured in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that happened in Bristol at around 11.15pm on Friday 2 February.

Police and paramedics were called to junction of Easton Road and Easton Way after a man in his late-teens was found with a number of stab wounds.

His injuries while serious, were fortunately not considered to be life-threatening. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we understand the victim was assaulted by three men, all wearing dark clothing. We have obtained descriptions of two of the offenders, that they are Black, thought to be in their late-teens and of slim build.

Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe this incident to be an isolated one and not connected to any other matter.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could help our ongoing enquiries – including dashcam footage – is asked to call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5224029097.