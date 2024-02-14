Appeal after serious assault in Bristol

Officers investigating a serious assault in the St Werburgh’s area of Bristol earlier this month are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 4pm on Sunday 4 February, in Mina Road Park, a teenage boy has been approached by two teenagers while playing football. One of the teenagers has then stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital and has since returned home.

The victim was unable to provide a physical description of one of the offenders although he is described as being aged approximately 16 or 17, tall and was wearing all black clothing with a black balaclava.

The other is described as black, aged approximately 14 or 15, about 5ft 11ins tall and wearing all black clothing with Nike trainers.

Both were riding bikes.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on bail.

Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or those who may have witnessed the incident.