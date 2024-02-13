Appeal for witnesses after car set on fire near Frome

We are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire in a village near Frome.

On Sunday 4 February, a car parked in Highbury Street, in Coleford, was set on fire by an unknown man between 1.30-2.30am.

Officers attended, along with the fire service, and found the vehicle well alight. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and officers are treating it as an arson.

They are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed a car leaving the scene at speed in the direction of Anchor Road, in Coleford.

Officer in the case, PC Joshua Piper, said: “We understand this may be a concerning incident for the residents of Coleford, however we would like to reassure them that we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk posed to the public. “If you have any information or can help us in our enquiries, please get in touch at the earliest opportunity.”

If you can help or have any relevant footage around the time of the incident, please call 101 and quote reference 5224029901.