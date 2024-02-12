Arrest made after two men assaulted in Kingswood

We are appealing for the public’s help after two men were assaulted in Kingswood on Friday 2 February.

The victims, aged 25 and 27, were walking along Downend Road at around 10pm when a man approached them and threatened them.

He went on to assault both men, causing facial injuries to one of them.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers are keen to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the incident. They are especially interested in speaking to the driver of a white saloon car which was in the area at the time and may have seen something.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224029049.