Arrests made after serious assault in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a teenager in Bristol city centre last night (Thursday 8 February), for which three arrests have been made.

Shortly after 8.15pm, members of the public alerted officers who were on patrol nearby that a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed by one person at McDonald’s in The Horsefair.

The victim received treatment from paramedics and officers at the scene, before he was transported to hospital, where he is in a critical, but stable condition.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. And in the early hours of this morning, we arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a conspiracy offence. All are in custody at this time.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Victoria Hayward-Melen said: “CCTV enquiries have been carried out overnight and have helped us in making three arrests at this moment in time. “Emergency services were on the scene within a matter of minutes and the victim remains in hospital. His family are aware of what has happened; we will continue to provide them with updates as our investigation progresses and any help we can give them. “Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we do not believe this to be linked to any other incident. “High-visibility reassurance patrols are being carried out in the city centre and officers will be on hand to answer any questions concerned members of the public may have. “McDonald’s and the surrounding area was busy at the time of this attack and we would therefore urge any witnesses to please come forward. We are conscious this was a particularly distressing incident for anyone who witnessed what happened and we are working with partners to enable support services be made available to those who need it.”

We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident last night and has not yet made themselves known to police, to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5224034758.