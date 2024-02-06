Boys, 14 and 17, charged with Knowle West murders remanded in custody after Bristol Crown Court appearance

Two teenagers have appeared in crown court charged with murdering Mason Rist and Max Dixon in Bristol.

The pair, who because they are aged 14 and 17 cannot legally be publicly identified as they are not adults, were remanded following the hearing earlier today (Tuesday 6 February).

In total seven people have been charged as part of our murder inquiry – five people with the murders of 15-year-old Mason and 16-year-old Max on Saturday 27 January and the other two people with assisting an offender. All have been remanded into custody following hearings at Bristol Crown Court over the past week and are next due to appear on Friday 26 April.

Yesterday a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, becoming the thirteenth person to be arrested. He has since been released on conditional bail.

Legal proceedings are ongoing and therefore we’d continue to ask people not to publish any prejudicial commentary or material that could impact future court hearings.