Bristol stabbing victim named

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy in Bristol on Wednesday (14 February).

While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the victim to be Darrien Williams (pictured).

His family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

Darrien was attacked in Rawnsley Park in Easton by two people wearing masks who left the scene on bicycles before running to Stapleton Road where he was assisted by a motorist.

At 6pm we were then called by the ambulance service to the A420 in Old Market to a report of an injured boy. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

Yesterday evening, two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: “We are working non-stop to fully establish the circumstances around Darrien’s death and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice. “The loss of another young life is devastating and my thoughts are with Darrien’s family. “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and encourage anyone who has information but has yet to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.”

In response to this incident – and to other similar events in recent weeks – enhanced stop and search powers were introduced in parts of Bristol while a new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched across our policing area.

Officers have also met with headteachers today to discuss ways in which police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils’ return from half-term and officers will be making extra patrols outside of schools next week.

A mobile police station will also be in the area over the coming days.