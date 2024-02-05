Cannabis plants seized and man arrested in Kingswood

A man has been arrested and more than 1,400 cannabis plants seized during a police warrant in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

Officers carried out the warrant in Moravian Road on Thursday (1 February) morning, after reports of suspicious activity were made by the community.

The plants were seized, and a 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug. He has since been released on bail.

PC Charles Moore said: “Community information was vital for us in understanding what was happening at this address and we encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it to us.

“Drugs have a huge negative impact on our communities and vulnerable members of society and we will not tolerate their presence.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in carrying out the warrant and our specialist teams for their dedication in removing these drugs from our streets.”