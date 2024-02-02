Five in court in connection with deaths of Bristol teenagers

Five people have appeared in court today (Friday 2 February) in connection with the deaths of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

The charges follow the deaths of 15-year-old Mason and 16-year-old Max, who were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Saturday (27 February). Police officers and members of the public went to their aid but sadly, they both died of their injuries in hospital.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Youth Court this morning, each charged with two counts of murder. They were remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 5 February.

Antony Snook, 44, from Hartcliffe, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier today, after being charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on Monday.

Two other men, each charged with two counts of assisting an offender, also made a first appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today. Both Bailey Westcott, 22, from Bishopsworth, Bristol, and Jamie Ogbourne, aged 26, from Hartcliffe, Bristol, were remanded in custody. Westcott will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 5 February, while Ogbourne will appear at the same court on Friday 8 March.

Detectives with the Major Crime Investigation Team have also made a further arrest. A 17-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

In addition, a 42-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on conditional bail.